Old town maps on display

A public exhibition was held by Sandy Historical Research Group (SHRG) in the town council chambers on Saturday, September 17.

SHRG secretary Richard Barlow said: “The exhibition featured a sample of SHRG’s large collection of old Sandy maps and photos and was the first that the group had held in the town’s council chamber. It was very well attended and produced many interesting comments and discussions about old Sandy memories.

“It was also an opportunity for local residents to view the town council’s own Roman Sandy displays from past excavations. Our thanks go to the town council for allowing us to use the chamber.”

The next SHRG event is a talk by Steve Fuller on ‘The Bedfordshire Regiment – First Battalion – 1914-1916’, at 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 11, at Beeston Methodist Church Hall. Admission £3.50, members free.