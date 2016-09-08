Pals raise funds for charities supporting families facing autism

Three friends are to tackle two tough trails to raise funds for charities helping families cope with autism.

Andy Newton’s family has been given vital support by The Avenue in Biggleswade, which supports families with autism, and Outside In Solutions in Clifton, helping with ADHD.

Along with friends Rob Hughes and Keith Purslow, Andy has been training over the summer and their first outing is a trail marathon, the Farnham Pilgrim at 2,000ft, on Sunday, September 11.

Andy said: “Living with a child on the autistic spectrum and ADHD is tough on a family. It has many challenges to overcome, way above and beyond that of regular parenting. Finding help from Outside-In and later from The Avenue saved our family. No-one else had the skills or experience to really change what felt like a doomed life, into one of hope. I’m a super-proud dad of two great kids, and husband to a strong caring wife. We’ve all benefited from Outside-In and The Avenue and it’s time to give a bit back.”

On Sunday, September 18, the trio are off again, this time on a 4000ft trail at The Purbeck. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/run4autismADHD

https://outsidein-solutions.org.uk

http://theavenuesupport.co.uk