Pendleton Centre to be launched by Olympic champ Victoria

Olympic champion-turned jockey Victoria Pendleton will be in Chronicle country next week when help to open Etonbury Academy’s new £2.5m sports hub.

Pendleton returns to the Arlesey school on Friday where she was a student to perform the official launch of the building alongside North East Beds MP Alistair Burt.

The project was made possible thanks to a £241,908 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund.

The grant has enabled Etonbury Academy to build the ‘Pendleton Centre’ – a new state-of-the-art multi-sports complex, comprising: four indoor courts; two team changing rooms; a fitness suite; car park; office space and spectator toilets.

The grant has also allowed the school to build a brand new floodlit third generation artificial grass pitch that will be used by a number of local sports teams.