Pride of town is recognised

Results of the Best Kept Competition have been announced by the Sandy Enhancement Group.

At an awards ceremony in Sandy Library local personality Peggy Kettleborough presented the certificates and trophies in the categories of Best Front Garden, Best Floral Display, Best Restaurant and Best Small Garden.

Hayley Stewart of College Road receiving a Silver Gilt Award from Peggy Kettleborough for Best Small or Courtyard Garden.

Cllr Nigel Aldis, chairman of the group, opened proceedings by saying how much that SEG was doing in the town.

These include the rose bed at Manor Concepts on Sunderland Road, the approach on Potton Road, the buffers by the station entrance and the strip of highway land by the Puffers and the old station master’s house.

There have also been a number of bulb planting schemes in the area.

The major effort this year had been the regeneration of the gardens at the front of the Royal Mail Sorting Office.

This included a special garden to mark the Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebrations and a psychic garden of herbs.

Cllr Aldis praised the efforts of the small but very dedicated team who did all the work.

Organiser said the competition in all areas was very fierce and it was a very difficult task for the judges to choose the best entrants in each category.

