Pub fundraiser tops £3k in Charlotte’s memory

A total of £3,327 was raised at the annual walk and fundraiser held at the Royal Oak, Potton for Rethink Mental Illness.

Sue Sheppard, who organises the event in memory of her daughter Charlotte, said: “I would like to thank all the walkers the sponsors and raffle donations from local business without who I could not raise this amount of money, especially all my family, extended family and friends who support me and are with me every step of the way, and the Royal Oak for hosting. They are all awesome!”

Charlotte, who suffered a personality disorder, died aged 19 in 2009.