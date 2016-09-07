Security company moves to Lakes and wants apprentices

A company which has moved to The Knowledge Centre at Wyboston Lakes is looking for apprentices.

Originally based in Letchworth, ACTON Security Ltd is fully accredited by the Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board (SSAIB) and has grown dramatically, having experienced a four-fold increase in turnover during the last five years and a 55% growth in the last year alone.

The company provides intruder alarms, CCTV, access control, gate automation and barriers and wired and wireless data networks for both domestic and commercial customers.

Director Mark Bosch said: “We wanted to stay fairly local, but with our success both locally and nationally, we needed a prestigious base which would give us easy access to the major trunk routes.

“Wyboston Lakes is ideally placed and not only provides the high quality offices in impressive surroundings that we wanted, but flexibility so we can take additional space as the business grows. With all the services that are included, it offers excellent value, and we didn’t even realise all the additional facilities that were on-site, like the gym, restaurants, training rooms and the golf course until we had actually moved in.”

He added: “What we now need are dedicated and ambitious young apprentices who are keen to learn and can help us grow the business. Previous experience in security is not necessary, in fact we would prefer people without experience so that we can train them properly from the ground up.

“It’s far more important that we find people who are willing and eager to learn and are committed to the company ethos in going that extra mile to ensure all our customers receive outstanding service.”

Contact 01480 451420.