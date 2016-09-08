Sent for trial over fatal collision

A woman is to be sent for trial on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Rebecca Fitzgibbon aged 44 of Anne Street, Biggleswade, appeared before Luton Magistrates on Thursday last week.

She is charged with causing the death of Malcolm Larman, aged 35, from Langford, on Langford Road on September 15, last year.

On August 23

> Mrs Stacey Buckland aged 29 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £604 for using a colour TV without a licence.

On August 24

>Ryan Collins aged 22, currently at HMP Peterborough, was jailed for two weeks for handling stolen goods in Biggleswade in May 2016. He was also fined a total of £240.

>James O’Driscoll aged 54 of Holme Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £390 for stealing goods from Asda in the town on December 15 last year.

>Ben Rowley, aged 33 of Ripon Court, Biggleswade, received a community order and a restraining order after pleading guilty to harrassing a woman in Potton.

He pleaded guilty to sending texts and WhatsApp messages and making phone calls which were offensive and distressing. He was also fined a total of £220.

> Daniel Pocock aged 24 of Nine Lands, Hockliffe, was fined a total of £377 and received four penalty points for speeding at 14mph over the speed limit at Moggerhanger on October 30 last year.

On August 26

> Dean Aylott aged 30, of Hoover Place, Chicksands, was issued with a community order and must attend a sexual offending treatment programme for 69 session after pleading guilty to attempting to get a child to look at sexually explicit pictures. He must also register with police at Kempston for five years and pay fines totalling £145.

> Karl Atkinson aged 32 of Lawrence Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £338 and received six penalty points after driving without insurance and a full driving licence on Caldecote Road, Ickwell, on February 6.

> Philip Brailsford aged 39 of Maple Grove, Sheffield, was fined a total of £250 and recieved three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on February 11.

> Nicholas Brookes aged 43 of Pinemead, Shefford, was fined a total of £225 for driving a car in Bedford on February 2 without insurance. He received six penalty points on his licence.

> Michael Cowdell aged 54 of Grove Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, was fined a total of £415 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Caldecote on February 2.

> Kyle Joyce aged 20 of Goldington Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £569 and given six penalty poiints for driving without insurance on the A1 atBiggleswade on January 30.

> Vijay Kumar aged 33 of Hardwick Road, Bedford, was finead a total of £280 and received four penalty points for speeding at 11 miles over the speed limit at the A603 at Willington on February 9.

> Daniel Lancaster aged 34, Great Hill, Shefford, was fined a total of £569 and received three penalty points for driving with insufficient tyre tread and driving without an MOT in Luton on February 2.

> Connor Macmillan aged 24 of Vaughan Road, Stotfold, was fined a total of £225 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance and a valid licence in Cotton End on February 2.

> Michael Porter aged 41 of St Johns Road, Arlesey, was fined a total of £327 and received three penalty points for driving without a licence inHigh Street, Arlesey, on February 4.

> Miss Chanel Ramalingum aged 24 of Goldington Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £255 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance on the A1 at Biggleswade on January 30.

On August 25

> John Jack Adam Davis aged 39 of Great North Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £415 after admitting assaulting a man in Sandy on August 6.

On August 30

> Mohammed Islam aged 21 of St Leonards Court, Bedford, has been sent to Luton Crown Court for sentence after pleading guilty to a string of motoring offences on the A1 at Biggleswade on August 28.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a BMW series 1, driving without insurance or a licence and failing to stop when asked to do so by a constable in uniform.

He was remanded in custody and has an interim driving disqualification.