Shed blaze guts Haynes home

A blaze in a shed quickly spread to a house, destroying most of it on Friday

Firecrews were initially told it was a shed fire in Howard Close, Haynes Silver End but by the time they arrived they found it had spread to the back of the house.

A 500 litre heating oil storage tank also ingnited.

Station Commander Trevor Gradwell-Smith, said: “When the first crews arrived the fire was already well-developed at the rear of the property and was spreading quickly. Unfortunately flames had gotten into the roof space which meant the fire could spread across the top of the house.

“Within minutes of our arrival the roof collapsed into the house, causing the fire to spread throughout the property.

“It took us some time to get the fire under control, while also protecting other houses around it from the intense heat and flames.

“The home owner was present and he sustained minor burns which were treated at the scene, we are currently undertaking a fire investigation into the cause of the incident.

“I’d like to thank the crews for their incredible work in containing what was a rapidly spreading fire, protecting the surrounding properties from the intense heat and preventing the blaze spreading further than it did.

“Our sympathies are with the householders whose home has been so tragically affected.”

This is the second serious house fire in Haynes Silver End, following an incident on August 8, and a fire investigation into the cause is being carried out.