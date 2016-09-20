Shocked Langford duo share £1m Euro jackpot

A syndicate-of-two from Langford won £1m plus a trip of a lifetime to Rio in the special EuroMillions draw on Friday, September 9.

The draw to thank players for the support they have given Paralympic GB team offered five Millionaire Maker Mega Friday prizes that each included £1m plus an incredible trip to Rio, the site of so much British summer sporting success.

Maggie and Steve have won �1m to share

Maggie Pendergast, a retired factory worker and family friend Steve Kerr, an engineer at Wharf Engineering in Biggleswade, are sharing £1,000,000 plus the ultimate Rio experience.

Maggie, 79, said: “I get two EuroMillions Lucky Dip tickets every week and Steve has a couple too. I always get the tickets from Morrisons in Letchworth for the Friday night draw and always check the tickets on the Saturday morning before sometimes going out to see family and friends.

“Last Saturday (September 10) I checked the numbers on the TV. I looked, looked again and then stared at the TV.

“Steve came around, we were both a bit shocked and stunned. Both our minds were, well, on another planet and we had to ask my daughter-in-law Sue to call the National Lottery hotline to stake our claim for us.

“I can’t honestly remember any other part of that Saturday other than going out to bingo in the evening but I never told a soul as I just couldn’t believe it was really happening.”

Maggie and Steve didn’t realise they had won not only £1m, but also a trip of a lifetime to Brazil. The Ultimate Rio Experience prize is for four people to travel business-class to Rio, stay in the five-star Belmond Copacaban Palace for ten nights whilst enjoying a helicopter ride above Christ the Redeemer, a Jeep safari tour, a sunset cruise plus other prizes.

Steve said: “It was only when the man from the Lottery said so, we realised we had won another prize.”

Steve, 57, is a family friend who helps Maggie with the shopping and trips out. The pair have decided to take Maggie’s son Jason on the trip-of -a-lifetime to Rio along with his wife Sue and their son and Maggie’s grandson Jolon.

Widowed Maggie also has another son and daughter and seven other grandchildren.

Steve, Maggie and the family have already celebrated with a champagne dinner together and for Maggie, family is who she wants to helps the most. She said: “I will use the money to buy a new mobility scooter, a new hearing aid and a new bed. I will use the rest to help everyone in my family.”

Steve said: “I’m going to buy a new car, enjoy the Rio trip and then decide what to do with the rest of my winnings. I’m feeling fantastic at the moment, the trip to Rio will be amazing. Having watched both the Olympics and Paralympics during the summer it’s just brilliant to be able to visit the country myself, it really is beyond my wildest dreams.”