Show success in golden year

Prize-winning horticultural displays of vegetables, fruit, plants and fruit along with floral art, home baking, home brewing and crafts of all kinds were on show in Sandy at the weekend.

This year’s annual show for Sandy and District Horticulural Society was a Golden Jubilee celebration.

Deputy Lieutenant Ruth Bell with Tony Munns, winner of a number of trophies and awards. Picture: Gareth Jones.

The show, held at Sandye Place Academy on Saturday, August 20, offered a platform for residents to showcase their talents and skills, and was very well attended despite the blustery damp weather.

As well as the exhibits there was an animal encounters experience and birds of prey along with craft stalls, live music, face painting and bouncy castle, refreshments and a bumper raffle.

Presentations of prizes were made by the Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Ruth Bell.

Rebecca Marriott, from Clifton, who is severely disabled, won the Glenn Cup for best exhibit in section D for flowers other than dahlias, with a coleus.

Deputy Lieutenant Ruth Bell with Richard Marriott, winner of several trophies and awards. Picture: Gareth Jones.

She was presented with her trophy by chairman Andrew Havergal as she was unable to stay to the end.

Show secretary Steve Purchase said: “We think it is important to show that people with disabilities are most welcome to enter the show and we hope that more entries will come in in future on the basis of this.”

The committee thank all the sponsors and helpers for making it another very successful day. All profits from the event will be used towards staging the show in 2017.

Unclaimed raffle tickets - yellow 415, 425, 427 and green 42, 49, 70, 114 & 177. Contact 01767 682796.

Deputy Lieutenant Ruth Bell with Tina Papworth, winner of The Ann Messenger Shield. Picture: Gareth Jones.

Results

The RHS Banksian Medal Tony Munns

The National Dahlia Society Silver Medal Roger Day

The National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal Mark Pattenden

Deputy Lieutenant Ruth Bell with Trudy Bonnett, winner of The Handicraft Cup. Picture: Gareth Jones.

The Worshipful Company of Gardeners Diplomas for Excellence in Horticulture - Vegetables Tony Munns, Salads Stephen Ralph.

The Worshipful Company of Gardeners Award Class 148 Cameron Rhoden, Class 78 Elijah Thomas

The Bedford Cup (for the most points in the entire Show) Richard Marriott

The Ernest Hereford Memorial Bowl (for the most points in the entire

show) Richard Marriott

The Ken Quince Cup (for the best exhibit in classes 2-3) Tony Munns

Rebecca Marriott receives her cup from chairman Andrew Havergal.

The Clemens’ Novice Cup (for the most points in Class 4) Lynda Scott

The George Truin Cup (for the best exhibit in classes 5-21) Ian Hodgson

The Onion Cup (for the winner in class 12A) Richard Marriott

The Beed Cup (for the best exhibit in section B) Debbie Wallis

The May Chatterley Cup (for the best exhibit in section C) Roger Day

The Wooton Shields for Class 44 Richard Marriott

The Wooton Shields for Class 36-43 Roger Day

The Wooton Shields for Class 42-45 Richard Marriott

The Jim Martin Shield (for the best exhibit in class 48) Roger Day

The Glenn Cup (for the best exhibit in section D) Rebecca Marriott

The Foster Bowl (for the Sandy Parish resident exhibiting the best pot plant in classes 64-67) was not awarded

The Zwetsloot Bowl (for the best exhibit in class 53-55) Mrs G. Hodgson

The Aubrey Brawn Cup (for the best exhibit in class 69-72) Tony Munns

The Ebutt Cactus Cup (for the best exhibit in class 73 & 74) Richard Marriott

The Ebutt Succulent Cup (for the best exhibit in classes 75 and 76) Tony Munns

The President’s Cup (for the best exhibit in section E) was not awarded

The AW Barnes Tray (for the best exhibit in section F) Katherine Mills

The Handicraft Cup (for the best exhibit in class 95-99) Trudie Bonnett

The Ann Messenger Shield (for the best exhibit in class 101-103) Tina Papworth

The Sandy Enhancement Group Trophy (for the best exhibit in classes 107, 170 and 171) Nigel Aldiss

The Baker’s Cup (for the best exhibit in section H) Jane Sykes

The Top That Sugarcraft Trophy (for best exibit in classes 119-124) Jeanette Bray

The Preserves Cup (for the best exhibit in section J) Jane Sykes

The Junior Trophy (for the most points in section L) Toby Papworth

The Phyllis Bickerdike Cup (for the best exhibit in section L) Cameron Rhoden

The R. Whiteman Cup for class 148 Cameron Rhoden

The R. Whiteman Cup for class 152 soft handicraft Amelia Nichols

The Natures Cup - Vegetables Emily Cox

The Natures Cup - Flowers Cameron Rhoden

The Foster Junior Cup Tristan Rhoden

The Christine Simpson Memorial Trophy (for the best exhibit in Classes 119-122 Cake Decoration) Emma Brown

RP Gates & Sons Sandy Top Tray Ian Hodgson

The Wine Cup (for best exhibit in Section K) Kay Eldred

Ron & Effy Munns Memorial Plate (for highest total scoring exhibitor in classes 5-27) Richard Marriott

Sam & Ivy Dockree Shield (for the best display in the entire Show). Cakes & Crafts by Donna

The Sandy Top Vase (for the best exhibit in Class 50) Mr Whiteman

Mrs Vera Barber Tray (for services to the Sandy Show) Steve Purchase

Deputy Lieutenant Ruth Bell and Nigel Aldis, winner of The Sandy Enhancement Group Trophy. Picture Gareth Jones.