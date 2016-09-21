Silverstone time trial for veteran cyclist

A cyclist from Sandy who has been racing for 56 years will be among hundreds taking part in the first Silverstone Time Trial Challenge.

Roy Robinson will join people of all ages and abilities on the world famous race track for the cycling festival on Sundy, October 2.

Roy Robinson riding a Nomads 10 in 1960

Roy, age 70, took up competitive racing in 1960 as a teenager and has enjoyed cycling throughout his life.

He said: “I have been a regular cyclist since I started racing at age 14 and I am still racing today. I have been top five placing in the past in open events and have occasionally won club events.”

Roy, who now races as a member of Team Salesengine, said: “I am looking forward to the opportunity to ride on such an iconic circuit that won’t have drivers coming out of side roads, heading towards me or overtaking with no room to spare. Also, it has been many years since I have ridden on pothole free roads, and I am guessing there won’t be many on a Grand Prix circuit.”

Roy will be taking part in the 10-mile time trial challenge on the day.

The Silverstone Time Trial Challenge will be raising funds for charity Operation Smile, an international medial charity which provides free surgeries to children in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities.

The event features a number of cycling options, a family lap and a leisure ride. There willbe an event village open to all, a chill out zone, children’s entertainment, classic cars, silent cinema and a static bike challenge. There is a great spectator viewing area for those watching the cycling events on the track.

To find out more about the Silverstone Time Trial Challenge and to register for the event visit www.silverstonettc.org.uk