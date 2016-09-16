Snug-gle on down with town’s newest bar

Bury’s burgeoning eating out and bar scene will herald a new arrival next week when The Snug opens its doors in St John’s Street.

Owner Giles Fry and his business partner Ashley Moore have invested £250,000 in the former Benson Blakes premises and created jobs for 28 people in the process.

The Snug belongs to a small family of bars which began life in Cambridge just a decade ago. Since then, Snug bars have opened in several more commuter-belt towns – the one in Bury is the tenth to fire up.

Mr Fry said: “With the sway towards the casual dining concept, we found a gap in the market in Bury with what we can offer. And St John’s Street is a great fit for us – we are very much a business that is proactive, reactive and almost a family business ourselves.”

The Snug opens on Friday and will offer food and cocktails, along with cocktail making classes. Find out more via www.thesnugbar.co.uk

Pictured are owner Giles Fry with General Manager Joe Calvey and business partner Ashley Moore.