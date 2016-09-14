Urgent search for the class of 1960 as pals organise reunion

There’s an urgent search for former pupils of Stratton Grammar School from the years of 1960 to 1967, for a reunion.

The reunion is scheduled to take place in Biggleswade during October, with a venue and date to be decided.

From the time it was built in 1950 until the introduction of comprehensive schools in 1970s, Stratton served as Bedfordshire’s County Grammar School.

Sited in Biggleswade, the school was designed for 600 pupils, but numbers passing the 11 plus and 13 plus surpassed expectations. The September 1960 intake numbered around 175 classmates, bussed in from as far afield as Sharnbook, Gamlingay, and Eaton Socon, then in Bedfordshire.

A few months ago a group of old school pals decided to have a reunion, and against the odds, the vast majority of the year group have now been traced. Some have continued to live close to their childhood homes, whilst others have built lives elsewhere in Britain, and much further afield.

Distance has proved to be no barrier to friendship and despite the miles and years apart many will be making a long journey to attend the reunion, even from so far away as Australia.

But despite everyone’s best efforts around 90 of the 250 (original 175 plus 75 that arrived during the 7 years) have remained elusive.

Can anyone out there trace those missing people - if you were part of the Stratton Grammar School 1960 cohort and haven’t been contacted, your old friends would love to know where you are.

Email address for replies christine.colbert@gmail.com or jimcole722@gmail.com