VIDEO: Vets warn dog owners about parasite on the rise as autumn begins

  • New figures have revealed the parasite lungworm has been found nearly every county across the UK.

  • Among the 150 UK vets interviewed - 952 suspected cases of lungworm have been reported, including 81 deaths

  • Experts warn Autumn is the most dangerous season for dogs, carrying the greatest risk of getting infected

New figures have revealed that the parasite lungworm which targets dogs has been found in nearly every county in the UK.

