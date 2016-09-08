The invitations are out for a party fundraiser where you can wear your wedding dress once more.

The wedding party of the year is being organised by Becky Chaney and her colleagues from the Cancer Research UK Biggleswade shop and anyone is welcome to join the fun.

The group is raising money for Stand Up To Cancer, an event hosted by Cancer Research UK.

The party is at The Lounge in Biggleswade on Saturday, September 24, from 7pm, with dinner, raffle, auction, games and entertainment.

Becky said: The Wear Your Wedding Dress Again Party gives you the chance to get that amazing dress out of the loft, wardrobe, box under the bed and showcase it again on a great night out. If you do not want to wear one or you don’t have one, you can wear anything - a bridesmaid dress, a wedding guest outfit, as long as you’re wedding ready.

Everyone loves a good wedding so the night will be packed with fun, live entertainment, a sit-down buffet, welcome reception drinks and lots more.”

Tickets are £25 and tables are for 6 to 10 people. Tickets can be purchased by contacting becky.catmur@gmail.com or The Lounge on 01767 221063.