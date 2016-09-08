Weekend of flowers, art and a duck race

The annual Sutton flower festival and exhibition of local art will take place in All Saints’ Church.

The church will be open on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, from 10am to 5.30pm, and the theme is Ninety Glorious Years to mark the Queen’s special birthday.

Visitors can enjoy refreshment, cream teas in the afternoons, and some stalls. Admission is free with donations welcome.

Sutton School will be open on the Sunday between 12.30pm amd 4pm. The duck race will be held on Sunday at 3pm, with first prize of £150. Tickets are £2 and will be available on the day.

To buy ducks, please contact Derek or Fay on 01767 261742, or Sutton Lower School on 01767 260334.