Lower school to take nursery age children

A village lower school is to take children from nursery age to help working parents.

The change of age range has been agreed by the governing board of Derwent Lower School in Henlow to allow the school to take children from the age of three years old, from September this year.

School business manager, Ann Lennox, said that this is in response to demand from parents due to the government introducing 30 hours of free childcare to working parents for 3 to 4 year-olds from this September.

She said: “After recent consultation with the local community we are pleased to announce that our pre-school will be opening in September 2017. Wrap around care is also available.

“We have a school-run breakfast club, after school club as well as a holiday club on site. The pre-school children will be taught by a fully qualified teacher and a qualified level 3 nursery nurse.”

Demand for places is expected to be high. Please contact the school for more information and a registration form. Call 01462 812047 or email derwent@cbc.beds.sch.uk