Luxury gift box business launched by mum-to-be in Biggleswade

A Biggleswade mum-to-be has launched a luxury gift box business

Lucy Slimmon launched her new luxury gift box business Box by Lucy after months of planning and preparation, taking the brave decision to set up her own business after 13 years of working in London as an account manager for a handbag design company.

Box by Lucy was inspired by Lucy’s love for British made products, beautifully presented gifts and a gap in the market for luxury gift boxes delivered to the door, saving time for busy people to hunt for gifts themselves.

All of the products included in the gift boxes have been made here within the UK by small independent companies and have been carefully sourced to ensure the cosmetics and food products contain only natural ingredients and where possible are organic too.

Lucy said: “I’ve always loved the idea of owning my own business, and decided that this year was a good time to launch the business, as I wanted work that allowed me the flexibility to work locally, especially with our first child arriving in the autumn. I’m enjoying being able to use my creative and account management skills from my time working in London and invest them in my own business. I’m excited to see what the future holds for Box by Lucy.”

If you would like to become a supplier, or to view the range of gift boxes available, visit www.boxbylucy.co.uk