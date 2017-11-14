Man admits string of offences on one day

A man who admitted a string of offences has been warned he faces being detained for a lengthy period under the Mental Health Act.

Henry Gaskin, 34, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and admitted six offences in Hepworth, Stanton, Stowmarket, Old Newton, Brockford and Great Blakenham.

He was flanked in court by two members of staff from St Clement’s Hospital, in Ipswich, where he has been held since his arrest.

Judge Martyn Levett told Gaskin that when he is sentenced he could be detained under an order restricting the date of his release until he is no longer considered a danger to the public.

Gaskin admitted charges including causing criminal damage to a VW car in Hepworth; having an offensive weapon – a lock knife – in Prentice Street, Stowmarket; possession of an imitation sub-machine gun in Guncotton Way, Stowmarket, with intent to cause fear of violence; dangerous driving in Guncotton Way, Stowmarket, Church Road, Old Newton, Bury Road and Tesco car parks in Stowmarket and on the A143 at Stanton. He also admitted driving while disqualified in Stanton, Brockford and Great Blakenham and using a vehicle without insurance.

All the offences were committed on March 10.

Evelyn Hicks, appearing for Gaskin, said a further psychiatric report was being prepared on her client which would be presented when Gaskin appeared for sentencing on January 16. Judge Levett ordered that Gaskin should remain detained under the Mental Health Act until then.

The judge agreed that a further charge of causing damage to a Range Rover and a set of electric gates in Thwaite on March 10, to which Gaskin had pleaded not guilty, should lie on file.