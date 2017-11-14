Man arrested after woman seriously injured in Beyton

Police in Bury St Edmunds have arrested a man after a woman was admitted to hospital with serious head injuries last night.

Officers received a call at 10pm to reports a woman in her early 50s had sustained serious injuries at a property in Thurston Road, Beyton.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury, by ambulance for treatment. She is currently in a critical condition.

A 55-year-old man from Bury was arrested on suspicion of GBH last night and was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

A police scene is in place at the address as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73318/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.