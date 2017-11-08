Man arrested following Bury St Edmunds stabbing

A 46-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds last night.

Police were called to Eastgate Street shortly before 11pm on Tuesday to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man, aged 27, was taken to hospital for treatment and found to have sustained two small stab wounds to each leg. He has since discharged himself.

A 46-year-old man, from Bury, was arrested at around 12.45am today on suspicion of GBH in connection with the incident. He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre, where he remains for questioning.

A police scene is currently in place in Eastgate Street.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West CID at Bury Police Station on 101.