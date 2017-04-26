Man breaks leg after fall at Sandy industrial site

Emergency services were called to an industrial site in Sunderland Road, Sandy after a man was badly hurt in a fall.

The ambulance service were called at 5.24am on Tuesday to a report of a man who had suffered traumatic injuries.

An ambulance crew, Hazardous Area Response Team and response car from Magpas were dispatched.

They treated a man, believed to be in his 50s, who had suffered a broken leg. He was taken to Bedford Hospital for further care. He was in a stable condition and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A Magpas spokesman said: “A Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the man who was trapped and had fractured his leg. They administered advanced pain relief (providing him with A&E level care at the scene) and worked with the Hazardous Area Response Team to extricate the man.”