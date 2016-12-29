Man rescued from burning flat

On-call Shefford Firefighters rescued a man in his sixties from a fire in Cooper’s Court, Shefford yesterday afternoon (28 December). A woman in her forties was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire Control received a call about a fire in a flat in Cooper’s Court and mobilised on-call Firefighters from Shefford Community Fire Station. They found there was a small fire in a kitchen that had started due to cooking.

The flat was heavily smoke logged and Firefighters rescued one man from the property and assisted a woman who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

They dealt with the fire and used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the property and surrounding flats. The casualties passed into the care of the Ambulance service.

The incident took around an hour to deal with.

Bedfordshire Fire and rescue has also offered advice on staying safe.

Just because Christmas is over it doesn’t mean you should take less care in the kitchen, find out how to be safe when cooking on the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service website: www.bedsfire.com.

The Service is always looking for people to join as on-call Firefighters. These come from a wide range of backgrounds and employment situations, from self-employed people to women who are able to devote daytime to cover while their children are at school.

After extensive training on-call crews attend the same range of incidents as their wholetime counterparts, when they are available, at any time of the day or night. In return they are paid a retaining fee along with an additional payment for every incident attended. They also have a two-hour, paid training night each week to keep their skills up-to-date.

To be a On-call Firefighter you need to have good verbal communications skills, enjoy team working, be physically fit, and be able to get to a fire station within five minutes of being called.

For more information visit bit.ly/1H2Ab5l