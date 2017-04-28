Marathon man has no trouble deciding which charity to adopt

A 37-year-old from Clifton who was inspired to run the London Marathon for The Children’s Society because he was adopted through the charity himself when he was a baby, proudly crossed the finish line on Sunday to raise hundreds of pounds.

Adam Mason completed the gruelling 26.2-mile course in an impressive four hours and 43 minutes to support the charity’s work with the most vulnerable children across the country suffering abuse, hardship and neglect.

Adam is passionate about helping children and young people and was adopted through the charity himself almost 38 years ago and has continued to support the charity with his family ever since.

The Children’s Society no longer runs adoption schemes but continues to support children and young people in a number of ways through local services and campaigning on their behalf.

So far, Adam has raised £2,281.00 towards the charity’s work with vulnerable young people.

Reflecting on his personal challenge and determination to make a difference, Adam said: “I was adopted through The Children’s Society nearly 38 years ago and have always supported the charity.

“All the funds raised have been generously donated by my friends and family and obviously my mum and dad who started my journey with The Children’s Society.

“Everyone have been so incredibly supportive!

I was injured and walked for a couple of miles and the charity really spurred me on. It was a pleasure to run the London Marathon for such a worthwhile cause.”

The Children’s Society’s Challenge Event Coordinator, Reena Ruda said: “Running the London Marathon is a truly amazing accomplishment and Adam’s inspiring efforts will help to make a real difference to young people’s lives.

“Adam’s fundraising, along with all of our London Marathon runners, will support our vital work with children who often have nowhere left to turn.’

> Adam’s online sponsorship page can be viewed at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Wolverinemason