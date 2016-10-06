Mass bulb planting day at Jordans Mill to help polio campaign

It will be all hands to the deck at Jordans Mill when help is needed to plant 2,500 crocus bulbs.

The Rotary Club of Biggleswade Ivel are calling for the public to help plant 2,500 crocus bulbs at the mill on Sunday, October 16, as part of the nationwide initiative Purple4Polio.

Purple4Polio is a campaign launched by Rotary International and the Royal Horticultural Society, to help raise awareness and funds to help eradicate polio across the world.

Between 10am and 4pm on the day, the public are invited to the mill to help plant the bulbs in the beautiful grounds. People of all ages are welcome, with a special teddy bear trail taking place for children with the chance to win a giant purple bear. Donations are invited for the teddy bear trail with all proceeds going to Purple4Polio.

The colour purple has been chosen as it represents the colour of the dye placed on the little finger of a child on mass immunisations days, when millions of children in entire countries are protected against the disease.

From Friday, October 7 for two weeks, Jordans Mill will also host a display about Rotary’s campaign against polio, with visitors able to find out more about the campaign and the fight to eradicate polio.

Lindsey Knight, president of the Rotary Club of Biggleswade Ivel said: “As a club we have worked tirelessly to ensure that polio is eradicated for good, and with ever fewer cases being reported we believe we can bring this deadly disease to an end.

“Some of our club members have seen first hand the devastating effect polio can have on individuals and communities through a visit to India for National Immunisation Days, and that makes this milestone even more poignant. This has been the goal for 30 years and we’re determined to make it a reality.”

Nicky Carlyle, marketing manager of Jordans Mill, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Rotary Club of Biggleswade Ivel in the Purple4Polio campaign by planting 2,500 crocus bulbs here at the mill. We very much hope to see a great turnout of members of the public working together to plant these symbolic flowers, which will produce a beautiful spread of colour next spring when they bloom.

“Our teddy bear trail around our grounds will be a fun activity for children and we are looking forward to seeing lots of families here on Sunday 16th October getting involved with planting the purple crocuses and also taking part in the trail, with the chance of winning a fantastic purple teddy bear.”

For more information visit www.ivelrotary.org.uk and www.jordansmill.com