Mayor’s awards to recognise those who have helped others

The search is on once again for those who have helped their community in Sandy and Beeston.

Every year since 2002 the Town Mayor of Sandy has made an award to the person or people who have done the most for the community or for other residents.

The three categories of awards are Citizens Award, Young Persons Award and Community Group Award.

If you know someone in either category or a group who you think deserves to be recognised, Sandy Town Council wants to hear about them, using the forms that are available from the council office or on the website.

A nominated person could simply be a good neighbour who helps others in their street with shopping, gardening or other tasks, or someone who has worked hard over the years for the benefit of the community or serving a group or club to which they belong.

Previous recipients have included a charity fundraiser, cub pack leaders and the chair of a pensioners’ group.

Nomination forms are available from the town council Offices and on their website. Nomination forms should be received in Sandy Town Council Offices by no later than the March 20, 2017. Additional statements or evidence may also be submitted if you wish.

Nominees for the Young Persons’ Award should not have passed their 18th birthday by the closing date.

Nominations will be considered by a council committee and the successful candidates will be presented with their awards at the Annual Town Meeting on April 3.