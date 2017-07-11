Meet the crew at Potton Fire Station

People of all ages are being invited to meet their local firefighters.

The crew at Potton Fire Station will welcome all to a free family open day being held at the centre in Bury Hill on Saturday, July 11, from 10am until 2pm.

Visitors are being invited to drop in, learn about the work of the crews and how they can help improve your safety.

There will be lots to see and do for all the family.

There will be a display of emergency vehicles and the opportunity to meet and talk to the crews.

Watch fire and rescue demonstrations taking place during the open event.

The will be plenty of safety advice and the chance to ask questions.

Young visitors can enjoy some face painting, a toy stall and bouncy castle.

An ice cream van will be paying a visit and there will be a barbecue to enjoy too, plus much more.

All proceeds raised will to to the Firefighters Charity.