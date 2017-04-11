Meet the Royal family

Sandy has got into a carnival mood after picking its Royal family for the annual parade.

The annual Prince & Princess competition was held at the Roundabout Club on Sunday 19 March and enjoyed an excellent turnout with 14 potential Princesses and 5 potential Princes.

The judging was carried out by Ruth and Debbie from Inskip & Davie, Sam Quiney from Prepare to Party, 2016 Sandy Carnival Queen Jackie Horn and Paralympic silver and bronze medallist, Harriet Lee.

The winners are Zoeii Armiger, aged seven and Toby Gardiner, also seven both of Robert Peel Lower School. They were crowned by the outgoing Prince & Princess, Lui and Madison, and presented with their trophies and prizes which were donated by Hayley Stewart, Carnival Association Chair.

Decorations for the disco and competition were sponsored by Sam Quiney ‘As a new business in town it was my privilege and honour to be a sponsor and a judge for the 2017 Carnival Prince and Princess Competition. Sam also provided gift bags for all participants.

The Carnival Association would like to thank The Roundabout Club for the use of their function room, LDR Plasterers Ltd for sponsoring the food, Munch Box Cafe’s Pete and Robbie who donated gifts for the new Prince and Princess, and the judges who have such a difficult task deciding between all the wonderful entrants.

A special thank you must go to Jackie for performing her final duty as outgoing Carnival Queen and Harriet who also bought along her medals for the children to see.