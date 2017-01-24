Memorial service for Ruth Burmo attended by more than 200 people

More than 200 people attended a memorial service in Potton for a woman who dedicated her life and work to the community.

The special service was held for Ruth Burmo on Saturday, January 21, in St Mary’s Church, where tributes were paid to the former town councillor.

Ruth, who moved to York after retiring as head of Potton Lower School in 2012, died in November last year, just a few weeks after being taken ill.

A church spokesman said: “For the many who knew her and respected her for her service to the community as a teacher, headteacher, town councillor and trustee of Potton Consolidated Charity for many years, the service was a final chance to bid a fond farewell to a lovely lady.

“The service was based on her funeral service which was held in York and the music used was chosen by Ruth herself. Thank you to everyone who came to pay their final respects to Ruth.”

There were a number of eulogies - by her eldest son, Ben, which was read by the Rev Gill Smith who conducted the service. Others were from Potton Town Council, read by Angus McDonald, and from the lower school, read by Jane Walker.

A poem entitled ‘She is Gone’, was read by Ruth’s friend and colleague, Pauline Duncombe.

The choir from Potton Lower School sang two songs during the service, the school where Ruth was headteacher for many years.

A collection, which was taken for Macmillan Cancer Support and for St Leonard’s Hospice, York, raised £543.

Following the service, refreshments were served in the church hall, allowing many to share their memories of Ruth.