Menta Trade Fair is a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for conference and events company

A conference and events bureau company has announced it will be visiting Menta Trade Fair for the first time.

Meet Cambridge, which covers the entire eastern region as well as Cambridge, will be at the ninth annual fair, at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, on October 3.

The Meet Cambridge team has a portfolio of more than 70 venues and is hoping to see event and meeting planners as well as various west Suffolk venues at the fair.

The organisation was called Conference Cambridge before its rebranding last year, when it opened its membership to venues outside the city.

Meet Cambridge receives around 4,000 inquiries for business events a year and offers a free venue-finding service for events planners and contacts for event management services and suppliers.

Kelly Vickers, managing director, said: “We’re very much looking forward to exhibiting at the Menta Trade Fair for the first time.

“We hope the event will give us the opportunity to engage with a new audience. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our team to learn more from the business community, both planners and venues, about their needs in terms of meetings and events,too.”

The Menta trade fair attracts more than 600 visitors and has more than 100 exhibitors. It is sponsored for the 9th year by Atkins Thomson Solicitors. For more information, go to www.menta.org.uk