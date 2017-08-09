Moggerhanger gets ready for its Big Weekend

Have your say

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice is set for its Big Weekend of fun and fundraising in Moggerhanger this weekend.

The annual Big Weekend raises thousands of pounds to support the hospice so it can continue to care for patients and their families across Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas.

The Big Weekend comprises two events, starting with the Busk Till Dusk music festival from 3pm to 10pm tomorrow, Saturday.

Busk Till Dusk will see some of the top musical acts across the region play over three stages in one day, with the likes of PistonZ, Inlak’esh, Kastaphor, The Zebras, Ollie and Will, Bite the Bullet and 100 Foot Drop performing.

Then on Sunday, a range of family-friendly activities will be on offer at the Country Fayre, set in the hospice’s beautiful grounds from 11am to 4.30pm.

Attractions include pony rides, stalls, line dancing, 4x4 driving experiences and a vintage vehicle display are just some of the activities on offer at the event.

The hospice’s interim head of fundraising, Cath Cole, said: “The Big Weekend is our largest fundraising event of the year and we cannot wait to see you all there.

“By attending Busk Till Dusk and the Country Fayre, you can be sure that you’re helping to contribute towards St John’s Hospice’s vital services in our local community.”

Tickets for Busk Till Dusk are £10 for adults and £6 for children.

Entrance to the Country Fayre is £2.50 for adults and £1.50 for children.

To buy tickets for the events, visit www.sueryder.org/busktilldusk

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on the gate.