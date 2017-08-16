Mosaic makers help put Potton on the map

Employees from Kier Living Eastern have put their building skills to good use by creating a mosaic map of Potton.

The team from the firm which is currently building the Tall Trees development in Potton gave up their free time to help the Story in Stone project, which is taking history from the town’s archives and putting it on the walls for all to enjoy.

Staff worked on two parts of a mosaic designed by artist Oliver Budd, which together make up the map of Potton.

The remaining two will be completed by children from Potton Federation School.

Nick Moore, managing director of Kier Living Eastern, said: “We are always delighted when we can help the community and this has to be one of the most exciting projects we have been a part of.

“Story in Stone really puts the history of Potton, Sandy and Biggleswade for all to see and it has been really exciting to know we have been a part of that for future generations.”

Story in Stone launched in January, as part of a £4 million market town regeneration funded by Central Bedfordshire Council and led by Sandy Town Council, and tells the history of Potton, Sandy and Biggleswade.

The mosaics will create a history trail for residents and visitors to follow. The project is due to be completed in February next year.

Kier Living Eastern’s mosaic is expected to be installed in February 2018 on the side of Potton Library.