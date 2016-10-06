Music, beer and fun at steam fundraiser

There will be music, a beer festival and plenty of family fun at the working steam weekend at Stotfold Mill.

The event will run all weekend and kicks off today, Friday, October 7, with a beer and cider festival with the first pint being drawn at at 5pm.

It will run until midnight, enabling participants to enjoy the 14 festival cask ales and 7 festival ciders.

Live music entertainment is provided from 8pm by Planet-X, a four-piece band playing a wide spectrum of 70s to current covers including Foo Fighters, Queen, Bowie and more. Admission on Friday and Saturday evening is free.

The music line-up includes Michael King, Arfur Shandy and Beth Hedges performing during the day on Saturday and for his first visit, Benny Guitar Smith, playing from 8pm.

The music continues with Luke Murphy-Wearmouth, Becky Phillips and Goffee, Brown & Hyams on Sunday.

During Saturday and Sunday the family fun and attractions run from 10.30am until 5pm and feature ploughing displays by heavy horses, steam engines and vintage tractors, displays of a threshing machine, saw milling machine, stationary engines and steam transport.

The mill’s 1890 cider press and apple mill, now fully restored, will form part of the working display and you can enjoy sampling the apple juice pressed from locally picked fruit.

New this year is fun stuff for kids marque with archery, swing boats and steam train rides. Trade stalls, food and refreshments also on the site.

There is free car parking in Rook Tree Lane, SG5 4DL.

Admission is £4 for adults and £3 for children over 4 and senior citizens.

Visit www.stotfoldmill.com/working-steam-weekend/