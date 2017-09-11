National praise for ‘impressive’ governing body at Fairfield school

The governing board of Fairfield Park Lower School has picked up a national accolade for its significant contribution to the lives of its students.

The board was named winner in the outstanding governance in a single school category at the National Governance Association’s (NGA) Outstanding Governance Awards 2017 on Tuesday, September 5.

The category recognises governing bodies that have improved significantly over time and in doing so have made specific impacts on their school and its pupils.

They were among 12 governing boards and five clerks who received awards presented by Lord Nash (Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the School System) at the House of Commons to recognise the unique and inspiring contribution that school governors, trustees and clerks make every single day in schools around the country.

Each of the finalists were recognised and thanked by the NGA, the judges and Lord Nash for their significant voluntary contribution to education and their impact on lives of so many young people.

Announcing Fairfield Park Lower School as of one three category winners, judges Duncan Haworth and Siddique Hussain described the governing board as “rigorous, committed and passionate in its desire for this school to be the best it can”

They also commended their “impressive” processes and procedures, and their attention to detail that focuses on how the governing board has needed to expand with time.

Judges praised the governing board’s recognition of local needs stating that they have “developed a vision and ethos working in collaboration with the local community and the local authority” which has driven the expansion of the school since it opened in 2007.

Sue Howley MBE, Chair of Governors at Fairfield Park Lower School, said: “Our clerk encouraged us to make the application and it was a professional and exacting process.

“No one becomes a governor to win plaudits and awards but we are delighted that the efforts and commitment of the Governing Board have been recognised. We have high expectations of our governors and have a professional approach to recruitment and training.

“It has always been our aim to provide the best possible opportunities for the families and children of our community and we have lobbied hard for growth and facilities to ensure that they have a great start to school and their learning.”

Jenny Stone, Head Teacher of Fairfield Park Lower School, said: “This award is a fantastic recognition of their commitment and determination over a sustained period of time to continually support and ensure that Fairfield Park School has robust systems in place.

“They are passionate about life chances for all pupils and that education opens doors for our local community, constantly lobbying for local school places for local children.

“I am very proud that this award recognises their voluntary status and their hard work, it is very much appreciated by staff, pupils and parents.”

Emma Knights, Chief Executive of the National Governance Association, said: “Our finalists for the Outstanding Governance Awards 2017 all demonstrate how good governance and clerking can be.

“They show how they make a real difference to the achievement of and opportunities for children and young people. It takes commitment, skill, teamwork and clarity of direction to do what these people do and we are proud to celebrate them at the House of Commons.”