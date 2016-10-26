Neighbour award for Lin

Shefford resident Lin Vippond has been recognised as a Good Neighbour in Grand Union Housing Group’s Stars of Aragon awards.

She said: “I was shocked and surprised but also thrilled. I don’t do anything that anyone else wouldn’t do - I would never have dreamt I’d get something like this.”

Grand Union spokeswoman Karen Nicholson said: “We recognise and appreciate that we have many residents who work tirelessly and go that extra mile to help their local communities and our awards are an excellent way of saying thank you to them and honouring their achievements.”

There was a posthumous award for former resident Joyce Tiney, presented to her family in gratitude for her many years of service.