New bid for homes in Wrestlingworth by Co-Operative Group

A fresh application for houses just to the east of Wrestlingworth High Street has been submitted by the Co-Operative Group.

Following a rejected bid for 30 houses two years ago, the company has put in a new bid for four properties, and residents only have a few days left to respond.

The original application for 30 houses was strongly opposed locally and was refused by Central Bedfordshire Council, largely because the site was outside of the village’s settlement envelope although the council also added it “would cause harm to the character and appearance of the area by extending built development in to the countryside”. CBC also raised concern about “potential impact upon protected species”.

Co-Operative wasn’t happy with CBC’s decision and appealed. It lost but has now come back with the proposal to put four houses on adjacent land .

Independent CBC councillor Adam Zerny said: “It is odd that a company like Co-Operative, which likes to portray itself as ethical, would wish to keep applying for houses in a village where it clearly isn’t wanted. I encourage residents to have their say.”

> If you want to comment (before September 12) go to http://bit.ly/2f3ze8e