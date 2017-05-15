New centre opens in the heart of Kings Reach

A new community centre at the King’s Reach development in Biggleswade has been handed over to the local community.

Biggleswade Town Council is set to open the new Orchard Community Centre soon, offering its use to the residents of King’s Reach and the wider community.

The development consortium, Taylor Wimpey and Martin Grant Homes, has constructed the building, in the local square and it includes a meeting room, sports hall, kitchen and other facilities. It was handed over to the community as part of the planning requirements for King’s Reach.

On Friday Cllr Michael North, Deputy Town Mayor at Biggleswade Town Council, attended the handover ceremony alongside Paul Cave, Marketing Manager at Taylor Wimpey, and Chris Hamilton, Managing Director of Martin Grant Homes.

Local community groups had previously used a temporary community building adjacent to the new centre.

Alun Isaac, Consortium Project Manager at King’s Reach, says: “The new community centre will be the focal point of the development, bringing residents and local groups closer together.

“A number of groups have expressed interest in receiving the temporary community centre, and because we are keen to support youth groups we will be donating it to a local community group shortly.”

The new building will also be used as a service hub and information centre and will be used to hold regular training events, such a business breakfasts for local companies.