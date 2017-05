Voters have elected two new Central Bedfordshire councillors in today’s by election (Thursday 4 May).

The new councillors are in Shefford and Biggleswade north:

Shefford: Mark Liddiard (Conservative)

Biggleswade north: Steven Watkins (Conservative)

For more information about the election results in Central Bedfordshire, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/election-results