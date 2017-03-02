New Nintendo Switch console out tomorrow

Nintendo will launch its brand new console the Switch tomorrow (March 3) to much fanfare.

For those who haven’t already seen, the Switch is a “hybrid” console, allowing different modes of play with the main unit shaped like a tablet computer which can be used portably as-is, or connected to a television display through a detachable docking station.

In addition the intriguing machine can also be used in a tabletop form with its kickstand and is marketed primarily as a home console rather than a portable.

Concerns have been raised over the console’s tiny 32GB internal memory for those who prefer to download their games. But the machine does take SD memory cards and unlike rivals PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Switch games are cartridges which will not need to be installed.

Launch titles:

Titles expected to be released at launch are pick up and play party game 1,2 Switch, Fast RMX (like F Zero and Wipeout), popular puzzle game World of Goo, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Bomberman R, puzzler Snipperclips: Cut it out Together!, Skylanders, Shovel Trove, Little Inferno, Human Resource Machine, I Am Setsuna and Just Dance 2017.

The brand new Legend of Zelda game is the big launch title

The Switch could make big waves in the gaming scene and here’s eight things you must know about it.

8) There are three ways to play: you can play it on your TV when the console is docked. You can play it in tabletop mode with the attached kickstand or as a portable device. You can put your own memory cards in and they will not be region locked.

7) Battery life: perhaps one of the biggest disappointments as Nintendo announced it would last between 2-6 hours depending on the game. Batteries are not removable so any problems and they will need to be manufacturer replaced.

6) The controllers: Released initially in three colours, grey, blue and red and feature gyro-motion and ‘HD rumble’ which Nintendo claims to be ‘surround sound for touch’.

The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will make the Switch popular

5) Games: Launch titles include a new Zelda game which looks stunning, a Mario Kart 8 port with a true battle mode, 1-2 Switch, which uses the motion controllers and a few others while a new Mario game is also on the horizon.

4) Online: this will be free initially as a trial but then a paid for subscription thereafter. You can obviously play other people as well as download games and there will be a monthly free download of an old SNES or NES game - which you only get to play for the month and it will disappear.

3) Game hardware: the games are cartridges and are slightly bigger than the PS Vita or Nintendo 3DS and the game box resembles the long, narrow PSP game box. Games will cost around £45.

2) Accessories: Pro controller, charging grips, docks, steering wheels and extra joy cons are a must for the serious Switch gamer but will set you back a fair few pounds as they don’t come cheap.

1) Tech and spec: The Switch will retail for £279.99 in the UK and for that you get the main Switch console, a dock, a pair of Joy-Con controllers (one left and one right), a Joy-Con grip (to connect the controllers together), wrist straps, and an HDMI cable and AC adapter. The Switch runs a Custom Nvidia Tegra CPU, Nvidia GPU and boast a 6.2in LCD touchscreen.