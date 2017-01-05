New photo club opens in Sandy

Residents of all ages interested in photography are being invited to join a new club in Sandy.

Sandy and Beeston Photography Club will meet for the first time on Saturday, January 21, in the community room at the library in Market Square, Sandy, at 9.30am.

The invitation comes from experienced freelance photographer Carlos Santino, who is chairman, and Ken Lynch, who is acting as a co-ordinator for the project and plans to form a committee.

The club offers the opportunity to meet people with the same interest, attend talks and workshops, enter competitions and join outings to places of interest where you can take photographs too.

The organisers are keen to see the club run for people of all ages and experiences, whatever kind of camera you use, with monthly meetings held initially.

Carlos said: “Your images are what we are all about – wherever you enjoy taking and creating them or just looking at other people’s photos. There are plenty of opportunities to talk and think about pictures.

“We are planning competitions - both within the club and against other clubs in the area - which provide an ideal chance to get feedback on your work from experts or just hear what they have to say about other people’s pictures.

We hope to have interesting talks and presentations, filled with inspiring images.”

Practical activities will include workshops, discussion of work between members and special guests, and contributors are also needed for the club’s website.

Carlos added: “If there’s something that you’d like to participate in, what we could put in our programme, come along and tell us about it. We’re keen to hear new ideas and meet new members.”

The library has a step free/wheelchair access and a hearing loop system.

There is a £2 attendance fee that covers tea, coffee and the cost of renting the venue.

Visit www.SandyPhotoClub.uk or email carlos@sandyphotoclub.uk