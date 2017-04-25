Nostalgic time at exhibition

Old pictures and maps of Sandy and surrounding villagers attracted many visitors to Beeston at the weeeknd.

Sandy Historical Research Group (SHRG) held the very successful public exhibition at Beeston Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, April 22.

SHRG chairman, Mick Reynolds, said: “We displayed some of our large archive of old photographs and maps of Sandy and district.

“There was a good turnout of people, including residents from Sandy, Beeston and Potton.

“Everyone enjoyed viewing the exhibits and sharing memories of old Sandy and Beeston.”

The next SHRG event is an illustrated presentation of old photos, ‘Yesterday and Today’,showing how Sandy has changed over the years.

This event is to be held at Beeston Methodist Church Hall on Tuesday, May 9, opening from 7.30pm.

Sandy Historical Research Group was formed in 2001 to capture the history of the market town during the last 150 years or so.

For more details about the group visit www.sandy-history.org.uk