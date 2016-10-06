Nursery children help families in need

Youngsters at The Lawns Nursery School in Biggleswade have been working on a project to help families in need.

The children and their families have been collecting food suitable for distribution through The Need Project, and to Jenny’s Kitchen which aims to provide a free hot meal and food parcels to families in need.

Through the early years curriculum the children have been thinking about people and communities and learning about the needs of others. They have also contributed rucksacks filled with clothes and essential items destined for children caught

up in the Syrian conflict as well as donating picture books for schools in Zambia.

