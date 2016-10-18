Oliver’s barefoot walk helps needy children in Nepal

A four-year-old boy from Arlesey has inspired his friends to help needy children in Nepal.

Oliver Chillery organised a sponsored barefoot walk around his home area, which has raised more than £900 for Kidasha, a UK-registered charity that supports severely disadvantaged children living in chronic poverty in Nepal.

‘Kidasha Runs the World’ is an international fundraising campaign running up to Christmas to help children living in crisis situations.

Oliver’s mum, filmmaker Jodie Chillery, recently visited some of Kidasha’s projects in Nepal and once back home, she told some of her stories to Oliver. When he learned that many children in Nepal have no shoes, the idea of a sponsored barefoot walk was born.

On a recent Sunday morning, Oliver, along with his parents and a group of friends, set off on a barefoot walk to a family yoga class.

Rain had left the road damp and several puddles had to be avoided before the group arrived at the Happy Little Yogi Class.

Jane Oppegaard, who runs the class, agreed to donate 25 percent of the day’s takings from the walk, which, following the yoga session, continued around the village, ending at the local pub for well-earned refreshments.