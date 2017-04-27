One person seriously injured in A1 crash off Biggleswade

The A1 is currently closed northbound between Langford and the Biggleswade south roundabout following a serious collision.

Police, ambulance and fire services are currently at the scene where two lorries have collided. It is believed one person is seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes if possible and anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact police on 101 with the reference 156 of today’s date.

Recovery is still taking place of the vehicles with highways assisting.