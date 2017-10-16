Out on control Henlow bonfire damages next door property

Firefighters were called out to a trading esate on Friday after a bonfire got out of hand.

They were called to Henlow Trading Estate off Hitchin Road, at around 2pm after a bonfire at a residential property spread to a nearby tree and the eaves and guttering of a neighbouring business.

Firefighters from Biggleswade, Stopsley and Shefford attended the incident, and using hose reels, water jets and the aerial platform extinguished the fire and stopped the fire spreading into the building structure, protecting it’s contents.

The area was dampened down and the building interior was ventilated before crews left the scene.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

And Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue has issued advice on handling bonfires.

To avoid nuisance bonfires please consider the use of local authority waste recycling centres.

It is important to remember when building your own bonfire that you:

> Make sure the fire is away from fences, garden sheds and properties

> Do not light the fire with flammable liquids and ensure no aerosol cans are nearby that could explode

> Cordon off the area and do not let children near

> Keep a bucket of water and hose at the ready

> Consider wind direction

> Never leave a bonfire unattended

> Make sure the fire is fully extinguished before leaving it