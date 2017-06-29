Party on the pitch as hub marks five years

Villagers in Gamlingay are celebrating this weekend as the Eco Hub reaches its fifth anniversary.

Residents will be marking the event on Sunday, July 2, with a free ‘Picnic on the Pitch’ event to be held on the football field behind the hub.

The event will celebrate five years of success and act as a ‘thank you’ to all the regular hirers, volunteers and friends of the hub, as well as everyone in the village who visits and supports what has become a truly multi-functional and welcoming venue for village life.

Everyone in Gamlingay is invited, and visitors to the event can expect music, a bouncy castle, field games, archery, ice creams and a hog roast, and friends are encouraged to group together and bring a picnic for the afternoon.

The Eco Hub was built to replace the previous community centre when it had become clear that the old building could not be repaired.

The parish council, with support from village charity Forward Gamlingay, took on the task of building an ambitious and aspirational design, with the brief that it should be welcoming and friendly, have multiple spaces so that several hirers could use the building at the same time, be affordable for the community to use, and also be financially sustainable. And in addition, that it should be a 21st century ‘green’ building, run entirely on renewable technology.

Five years on, the Eco Hub is host to a very long list of community events, fitness classes, art and children’s groups, a commercial nursery and it hosts about two business conferences a week in its dedicated business suite, the Kier Suite.

It is a drop in centre for anyone passing who wants to meet for a cup of tea and a chat, a great party and wedding venue, and admired by other parishes who visit regularly for a tour and a talk on how Gamlingay achieved its success.

Chair of Gamlingay Parish Council Jackie McGeady said: “Five years has flown by and we are so proud of what the hub has achieved, and wish to thank all the people who work so hard to make it such a lovey place for the village to use.

“The Eco Hub has made such a difference to Gamlingay by creating a beautiful community centre in which every manner of activity can happen and in which everyone is welcome.”