Picture of bride and mum wins top award for photographer

The gift of a camera on a schoolgirl’s 10th birthday led her to an award-winning career.
Esmé Robinson’s passion for photography, which began with that first camera, has led to a top industry award.
Esmé, who lives in Everton with her husband and two children, won gold in the Reportage Wedding category of the international Master Photography Awards 2017/2018.
Held at the Hinckley Island Hotel in Leicestershire, judges at the annual awards ceremony unanimously agreed that Esmé’s photo of a bride and her mother was ‘brilliantly captured’ and was ‘a wedding image that made every judge smile’.
Esme said: “I was absolutely delighted to win. I instantly knew that it was a special image as everything came together and we all burst out laughing after I took the photo.
“It was a true moment in time and I was lucky enough to be in the right place when it happened.
“Ever since I was given a camera by my dad I’ve been hooked.
Esmé, who is also an award-winning portrait photographer, added: “Whether I’m taking photos of brides, babies, families or pets I get such a buzz out of what I do.”
