Picture of bride and mum wins top award for photographer

The gift of a camera on a schoolgirl’s 10th birthday led her to an award-winning career.

Esmé Robinson’s passion for photography, which began with that first camera, has led to a top industry award.

Esme Robinson's winning photo and award

Esmé, who lives in Everton with her husband and two children, won gold in the Reportage Wedding category of the international Master Photography Awards 2017/2018.

Held at the Hinckley Island Hotel in Leicestershire, judges at the annual awards ceremony unanimously agreed that Esmé’s photo of a bride and her mother was ‘brilliantly captured’ and was ‘a wedding image that made every judge smile’.

Esme said: “I was absolutely delighted to win. I instantly knew that it was a special image as everything came together and we all burst out laughing after I took the photo.

“It was a true moment in time and I was lucky enough to be in the right place when it happened.

“Ever since I was given a camera by my dad I’ve been hooked.

Esmé, who is also an award-winning portrait photographer, added: “Whether I’m taking photos of brides, babies, families or pets I get such a buzz out of what I do.”