Planning decision marks huge victory for Winslow’s neighbourhood plan

A developer’s appeal against a planning department’s rejection of 211 new homes at Glebe Farm Winslow has been dismissed, marking a huge victory for Winslow Town Council and the Winslow Neighbourhood Plan.

To make matters worse for developers, The Town Council has also been awarded full costs which will have to be stumped up by Gladman Homes.

The application was for development on a site which is outside the Winslow settlement boundary as outlined in the Winslow Neighbourhood Plan (WNP) - so it was refused by Aylesbury Vale District Council.

Neighbourhood planning is a right for communities introduced through the Localism Act 2011.

Communities can shape development in their areas through the production of Neighbourhood Development Plans, Neighbourhood Development Orders and Community Right to Build Orders.

Neighbourhood Development Plans become part of the Local Plan and the policies contained within them are then used in the determination of planning applications.

This was the third application by Gladman for essentially the same site and each time they had been refused permission.

The firm had already been refused permission once by the Secretary of State.

Cllr Llew Monger, who led the development of the WNP said ‘’Both the Inspector who conducted the public inquiry and the Secretary of State were scathing in their remarks about Gladman’s approach and fulsome in their praise of the WNP and the evidence of community support for the plan.

Winslow employed their own barrister and a planning consultant for the inquiry at a cost of around £35,000 and this will now have to be paid by Gladman.

Cllr Monger added “There have been numerous delays while we have waited for the decision of the Secretary of State but we are now obviously delighted by the result and the award of costs.

“I would like to thank all those who spoke at the appeal including Dr David Saunders of Great Horwood who proved to be a compelling expert witness on our behalf.

“Special thanks should go to Winslow Town Councillor Roy van de Poll who coordinated the Town Council’s case with our barrister and whose tenacity and attention to detail was entirely responsible for us securing the award of costs.” Gladman Homes has been contacted for comment.