Planning inspector to consider Tayfen Road apartments scheme

Proposals for 46 flats in Bury St Edmunds will be considered by the planning inspector, after a council failed to make a decision.

The plans for 46 apartments, on the current EMG used car sales site in Tayfen Road, will be decided at a three-day inquiry in January, after St Edmundsbury Borough Council planners failed to make a judgement.

The scheme, for 43 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom flats, was originally submitted in April 2016.

There were no objections from Bury Town Council and planning officers considered the design to be ‘exemplary’, with outdoor space, generous-sized apartments, car parking and a commercial unit.

Dave Beighton, principal planning officer, said: “The building is attractively designed and sits well in this prominent town centre location.

“In urban design terms this is an excellent solution that provides much-needed and generously proportioned dwellings in a way that allows the redevelopment of a very visually prominent underdeveloped site.”

He added that the land – a former gas works until the 1960s – was contaminated which had made it difficult to develop.

However, no decision was issued by planners so developer Kingsway Homes lodged an appeal, which is set to be heard on January 16.

A St Edmundsbury Borough Council spokesman said the application was not determined as it had been negotiating with the agent over the level of affordable housing.