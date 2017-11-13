Police appeal after oil thrown over East Harling property

Police are appealing for witnesses after oil was thrown over a property and vehicle in East Harling.

The criminal damage attack took place in the early hours of October 31 at around 1am, when two men damaged the property in White Hart Street and caused thousands of pounds of damage.

Oil was thrown at an East Harling property and car

Police officers want to speak to anyone with information or who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who saw a white pick-up truck vehicle in the area around the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PCSO Dion Phillips at Attleborough Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or gpo towww.crimestoppers-uk.org.

